Sutherlin School District board members discussed using relief funding to improve outdoor facilities at schools, as well as adding a virtual option for the public to attend board meetings.
Superintendent Terry Prestianni provided a detailed update during Monday’s meeting on where funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund has gone.
The relief fund’s third phase is intended to help schools take extra steps to safely reopen and to say open, as well as tackle disruptions caused as a direct result of the pandemic.
So far with assistance from various packages from the relief fund, the district has added air purifiers and updated HVAC systems in portions of its high and middle school, along with other improvements. The next phase of funding will be aimed at improving outdoor facilities as a way to give students more options to get outside while clearing up classroom space, Prestianni said.
“Our playground equipment is horrific,” Prestianni said. “At this point in time, we’ve been repairing and repairing and repairing it.”
With board and state approval, the funding will go toward adding new playgrounds and enclosed play areas at East Sutherlin Primary School and West Intermediate School. It will also allow for the track facility at the high and middle school to be rebuilt and resurfaced.
To increase access to board meetings, the district will begin offering the option for the public to attend virtually. Board member Bill Ratledge expressed some worry about virtual meetings attracting the type of drama seen in other districts.
“I guess my concern is people from other areas that are just looking to make trouble because of the current political climate in our state,” Ratledge said.
All virtual attendees will be required to contact the district administration office to obtain a special link for Microsoft Teams. The rules for public participation remain unchanged for virtual attendees.
“It’ll give someone who can’t be here in person the opportunity to be here or see what’s going on,” board member Justin Peterman said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
