A large crowd gathers in Sutherlin’s Central Park to watch The KOZ perform in 2022 at the Music Off Central concert last year. Sutherlin City Council named its stage during Monday’s meeting: Grand Central Stage.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

SUTHERLIN — Built in July 2022, the blue and white striped, canopied, concrete stage at Central Park in Sutherlin finally got its name.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

(1) comment

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Good job! I like the name! The "Grand Central" part distinguishes it from other

venues, + it is on Central! Like the 'grand' part: I think of the iconic Grand Theater

in Sutherlin. The Grauf family provided us with years of entertainment!!!

