A large crowd gathers in Sutherlin’s Central Park to watch The KOZ perform in 2022 at the Music Off Central concert last year. Sutherlin City Council named its stage during Monday’s meeting: Grand Central Stage.
SUTHERLIN — Built in July 2022, the blue and white striped, canopied, concrete stage at Central Park in Sutherlin finally got its name.
Riveting debates broke out between Sutherlin City Council members for the naming of the stage during Monday’s City Council meeting — now suited with its revamped title: Grand Central Stage.
Smirks turned into furrowed brows as council members attempted to settle on a fitting option.
“It has occurred to me that no matter the name it’s gonna be abbreviated or changed,” Councilor Gary Dagel said. “I like Pavilion on Central. At any rate, it sounds classy to me.”
Due to its similar shape to Roseburg’s half shell stage at Stewart Park, Council President Debbie Hamilton held reservations about making its name too related.
“We don’t want to take anything from Roseburg,” said Hamilton, suggesting the name Grand Central Stage. “We’ve got the train right there; it makes you think about Grand Central Station.”
Councilor Lisa Woods argued in favor of “The Groove” saying that the name should be “a point of destination, something iconic.”
“The Groove is easy, marketable, and once you know the name, you’ll know what events are there,” Woods said.
All of the names proposed were created by council members including: Silver Slinky, Pavilion on Central, Grand Central Park Stage, Grand Central Stage, Central Park Spotlight, The Groove on Central, The Rendezvous on Central, Grand Marquis, Royal Grand, Regal Star of Sutherlin and Royal Encore.
Dagel raised a point that this would have been a prime opportunity for more community involvement, suggesting citizens should have been urged to send in name suggestions.
Among the back-and-forth chaotic conversation, councilors joked, “Silver Slinky, that’s your new nickname,” City Manager Jerry Gillham laughingly said to Councilor Joe Groussman.
Mayor Michelle Sumner led a collective effort to reduce the list into three top choices: Grand Central Stage, Grand Central Park Stage and The Groove.
In a classic vote of hand-raising, the name Grand Central Stage won 5-2.
“Damn, that was a lot of work,” Dagel said with a chuckle, as attendees laughed along.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
(1) comment
Good job! I like the name! The "Grand Central" part distinguishes it from other
venues, + it is on Central! Like the 'grand' part: I think of the iconic Grand Theater
in Sutherlin. The Grauf family provided us with years of entertainment!!!
