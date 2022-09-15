Students and teachers from the Sutherlin School District gathered on Umatilla street in Sutherlin on Thursday morning to show their support and spread happiness during suicide awareness month.
Teachers arrived before their contracted hours, students woke up an hour earlier than usual, but the small crowd of about 40 — from the elementary, middle, and high schools in Sutherlin — were energetic and enthusiastic, cheering as cars honked in support while on their morning commute through the small town.
LeAne Bustamante, the leadership teacher at Sutherlin High School, organized the event only days before as a way to come together for the community during suicide prevention month.
“As educators, we’re with these kids more than they are with their own families,” Bustamante said. “So we have a lot of influence on them, and if they see us be good role models and pull together to help the community and reach out, then I’m hoping that will instill some different moral respect for them to reach out on their own and just be kind people.”
Students lined up on Umatilla street, stretching from Northeast 4th Avenue to the busy East Central Avenue, where cars, buses, and lumber trucks showed their support to the enthusiastic children.
“Especially because we’re busy, we can’t just go up to everyone and sit down and talk to them every day,” Breanna Sulffridge, a ninth grader in the Sutherlin High School leadership class said. “So this is just to bring awareness, and hopefully if someone’s thinking about it and they see all this, they feel a little more supported.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated an already existing mental health crisis across the United States and worldwide, with the World Health Organization releasing a report in March showing an unprecedented 27.6% increase in major depression disorder across the globe. Young people were hit especially hard – according to a report from Boston College, among adults aged 18-29, rates of depression increased by a staggering 65% in 2020, a six-fold increase from the year before.
For school officials and students, it was important that the community knows they’re not alone.
“This project was an opportunity for us to let our student body know that we’re not just saying we care about you, we’re here for you,” John Martz, principal of Sutherlin High School said while holding up a sign in support. “I mean, that’s really the mantra we’re living by.”
To help support students, the Sutherlin School District uses a program, SafeOregon, as an anonymous reporting tool to help students submit tips about students suffering from bullying and harassment, or depression and suicidal thoughts, allowing for district administration to allocate resources to support the student body.
After an hour out on the street, showing their support to the early morning commuters in Sutherlin, the students and teachers returned to their schools to start the normal days.
But LeAne Bustamante hopes this won’t just be a one-time event.
“I hope that this activity will spread and we can kind of make this a tradition every year, make it grow, maybe even reach out to community members and start being involved in that too,” Bustamante said. “I hope that happens next year, and we’re going to continue it for as long as I’m here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.