A Sutherlin woman was arrested after she reportedly threatened one person with a knife and bit another during an altercation Monday afternoon.
Sutherlin police were called to at 186 Camas Court when Natalie Claire Schriner, 23, called to report a disturbance between herself and two other people, according to a police report.
An investigation of the disturbance found that Schriner had allegedly begun hitting both people and pulling their hair while they were lying on a couch. Schriner reportedly then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened one of the other people. Schriner was ultimately restrained and reportedly bit one of the victims on their forearm.
The altercation took place in the presence of a minor child, according to a court document.
Schriner was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. After arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday, Schriner was granted a conditional release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.