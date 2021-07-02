A Sutherlin woman was sentenced to 90 months in prison as a result of an October 2020 drunken driving crash that killed a Roseburg man.
Breanna Marie Adkins, 30, appeared before Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William A. Marshall on Friday afternoon and pleaded guilty to both driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminally negligent homicide, a Class B felony.
On Oct. 15, 2020, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash before 8 p.m. on Old Highway 99 North near Wilbur, which the resulting investigation determined that a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer had veered into the path of an oncoming 2011 Subaru WRX.
The driver of the Subaru, Carlos Alberto Rivas, 33, of Roseburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Adkins, the driver of the Trailblazer, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center where she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. At the hospital, Adkins’ blood alcohol content was 0.157, nearly twice the 0.08 blood alcohol level that defines legal intoxication for drivers in Oregon.
Adkins had originally been arraigned on charges of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.