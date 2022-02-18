Diamond Fire of Sutherlin was one of eight Oregon wildland fire suppression companies to be included in a $640 million grant to help create additional resources to combat wildfires on United State National Forest lands.
US Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley made the joint announcement Feb. 10 of the grants, which also included companies in Merlin, Redmond, Salem, Ashland, Philomath, Merrill and Independence.
“Fighting wildfires and protecting lives, homes and small businesses in Oregon and nationwide demand trained crews that can respond quickly and reliably,” Wyden said in the statement. “I’m pleased the Forest Service has recognized these Oregon companies can provide these essential and courageous workers who can defend communities from the devastation that wildfires can unleash.”
Diamond Fire, which has locations based both in Sutherlin and Medford, will receive up to $40 million to beef up its wildland firefighting resources. Grayback Forestry, LLC of Merlin received the largest of the potential grants at $180 million and PatRick Environmental, Inc. of Redmond will receive up to $160 million.
“I am grateful for the courage and expertise of our firefighters whose tireless commitment to protecting our communities has saved countless lives and livelihoods,” Merkley said in the statement. “The contracts awarded by the Forest Service will help ensure our firefighting teams continue to receive the tools, training, and support they need to keep them safe and equipped during their dangerous work and to continue protecting Oregonians across the state.”
The grant come after Douglas County and the rest of Oregon continue to see increased wildfire activity. Contracted suppression resources are often stretched thin during the peak of fire season across the Western United States, and these grants are designed to help add staff and equipment for those efforts.
“These Forest Service contracts earned by these businesses in our state reflect the companies’ dependability, and can help reassure Oregonians that firefighters are at the ready when wildfires strike,” said Melissa Cribbins, former president of Association of Oregon Counties and Coos County commissioner. “Fighting wildfires demands a comprehensive plan of attack and I thank Sen. Wyden and Sen. Merkley for their efforts both to fight fires and to reduce the risk of wildfires.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.