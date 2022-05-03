St. Vincent de Paul is going to need a bigger freezer.
The food pantry in Myrtle Creek received an abundant gift Tuesday afternoon as the Tri-City Grocery Outlet held its own version of "Supermarket Sweep," with all proceeds benefitting the nonprofit.
The idea for the unique food drive was spawned in part by Bob Chaney of the Myrtle Creek Elks Club, who was thinking of different items the Elks could put up for auction to benefit their annual crab feed.
"I thought about those 'supermarket sweeps' and wondered if (Grocery Outlet owners) Angie (Criss) and Tom would be up for doing something like that and if corporate would allow it," Chaney said.
He approached Angie Criss at a meeting and pitched the idea, she and Tom talked about it and thought, "Let's give it a go," she said.
That particular auction item sold for around $500, and the anonymous winners of the shopping spree wanted to get South Umpqua High School students involved.
"They went out and got some ringers," Angie Criss said.
Enter Lancers senior Lily Copelin.
Sporting her track tank top and Wonder Woman socks, the senior sprinter and triple jumper — along with a couple dozen of her teammates — were given 90 seconds to wreak havoc on the frozen foods and meat sections of the grocery store. In that time, Copelin, her teammates and store employees, crammed five grocery carts full of everything from ground beef and bacon to frozen chicken wings and frozen dinners.
Angie Criss said that at first, she and her husband had planned for $500 worth of groceries, then upped that number to $1,000.
"When we found out it was going to St. Vincent and the food pantry, nothing was off limits," Angie Criss said.
Copelin wasn't exactly sure how many groceries she could garner by herself in 90 seconds and thought somewhere in the $200 range would have been a good haul.
Not even close.
As store employees and fellow teammates jumped into the fray and the finally tally was rang up: $1,995.75.
"She had a lot of help out there," Angie Criss said. "They had her back."
