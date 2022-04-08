Saturday was a day to celebrate the recent addition of a new Smokin' Friday BBQ inside the existing Taphouse at Myrtle Creek. And why not celebrate the Taphouse for good measure.

Saturday's event was billed as a grand "re-opening," since the Taphouse has been in place at 113 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek since March 2020. Taphouse owner Kelli Johnson and Peyton Mesa, owner of Smokin' Friday BBQ, cut the ceremonial ribbon on Saturday under the watchful eye of Myrtle Creek Mayor Matthew Hald.

The Best Country 103 Morning Brew team gave away prizes and Americana blues duo Hecktik Week performed live for the appreciative crowd.

Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

