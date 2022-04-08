From left, Taphouse owner Kelli Johnson and Smokin’ Friday BBQ owner Peyton Mesa cut a ceremonial ribbon as Myrtle Creek mayor Matthew Hald looks on during an event at Taphouse in Myrtle Creek on Saturday.
Guests enjoy food and drink at newly opened Taphouse in Myrtle Creek on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Taphouse bartender Janiee Phillips pours a drink for a customer in Myrtle Creek on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Guests attend an event at the newly opened Taphouse in Myrtle Creek on Saturday.
Saturday was a day to celebrate the recent addition of a new Smokin' Friday BBQ inside the existing Taphouse at Myrtle Creek. And why not celebrate the Taphouse for good measure.
Saturday's event was billed as a grand "re-opening," since the Taphouse has been in place at 113 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek since March 2020. Taphouse owner Kelli Johnson and Peyton Mesa, owner of Smokin' Friday BBQ, cut the ceremonial ribbon on Saturday under the watchful eye of Myrtle Creek Mayor Matthew Hald.
The Best Country 103 Morning Brew team gave away prizes and Americana blues duo Hecktik Week performed live for the appreciative crowd.
