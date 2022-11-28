201106-nrr-fara-01 (copy)

Family Faith And Relationship Advocates Executive Director Robert Miller stands in the lobby of the Roseburg organization in November 2020.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

About a dozen restaurants will prepare small bites of their signature dishes for Friday's Taste of Roseburg event, which will raise funds for FARA an organization that supports families in crisis.

Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.