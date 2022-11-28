About a dozen restaurants will prepare small bites of their signature dishes for Friday's Taste of Roseburg event, which will raise funds for FARA an organization that supports families in crisis.
FARA was established four years ago by Robert Miller who saw a need in the community.
Miller said he hopes Friday's event will give people a chance to have a full dinner experience one bite at a time, with live music, silent auction, live auction and giving frenzy at an event where people can learn more about the work FARA does.
"A celebration of food, fun and family as we come together as a community so that we can wrap around our families that need help," Miller said.
This year the organization is sponsoring a full Christmas for five families, but throughout the year families can get help with clothing, shelter, mental health services, parenting education and family reunification.
"There's a lot of money out there for a lot of stuff, but you'd be surprised how little is out there for families and children in crisis," Miller said. "But I'm in this to change that narrative, to show that agencies like ours that are working on the front lines with bandaids in both hands need funding, so this gala is super important."
The goal is to raise $96,000, a number set by board member and Journey Roseburg pastor Jeff Paschall.
Paschall moved to Roseburg and started his own church about six years ago.
"Our vision (as a church) was to look for nonprofits, just like Robert's, that was making an impact in the lives of families and children," Paschall said. "Instead of inventing something inside of our own church, we thought it'd be great to see impact through an already existing vision and Robert had a fantastic one, and it was perfectly in line with our vision."
As FARA is getting more known in the community, people are reaching out more and more and this year Miller said he had to turn away families who needed his help.
"It's the worst feeling in the world," he said. "I opened up FARA to never say no, and I will get there. ... I take big leaps of faith off ledges because I know that if we do this right, the money will follow because people will get on board."
Several local organizations have been on board and helped with financial grants to help FARA, and soon Miller hopes to add more billable services to keep funding the work that he and his paid staff of 12 and 15 volunteers do day in and day out.
