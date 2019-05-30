Due to a technical error with our printing press, we’ve been printing The New-Review in Eugene. Because of the change, your newspaper may look a little different.
The News-Review is one of just a handful of newspaper that still prints their editions on-site. However, on the rare occasion when something needs to be repaired, we rely on other regional newspapers to help get our product to your doorstep. This week, The Register-Guard has graciously helped us out.
But with different deadlines, a different press, and the reality that your newspaper has to be driven from Eugene instead of our offices at 345 NE Winchester St., sections of the newspaper you are accustomed to may have moved or omitted. And timely local stories may not appear in print until a few days down the line.
Our mission, as always, is to provide you with the best local coverage of Douglas County. We’ll continue to do that on nrtoday.com and as best we can in print.
If you have any questions or problems, please call us at 541-672-3321. In the meantime, thank you for your flexibility, your understanding and your continued support.
