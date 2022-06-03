In the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day, teen deaths due to motor vehicle accidents increase dramatically. In Oregon, from 2011 through 2020, an average of eight teens died this way each year. Those numbers are higher than the national average over the same span of time.
This season is referred to as “The 100 Deadliest Days" from news outlets, insurance companies and AAA.
“Teen drivers are at a higher risk of crashes, in part due to their inexperience behind the wheel. During the summer months, teens often drive unsupervised without an adult in the car, as they drive to jobs, meet friends, and travel to summer destinations,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA.
With such concerning numbers in a time when child safety is part of the national conversation, there are things that parents and teen drivers can do to ease the risk.
AAA has created a do's and don'ts list of tips for parents coaching their teen drivers:
DO’s:
Share your driving wisdom and experience.
Stay calm when your teen says, “Don’t yell at me!”
Drive in different conditions (weather, lighting, road types).
Aim for smoothness — pretend there’s a cup of water on the dash and you don’t want to spill a drop.
Take breaks every half hour or so and discuss progress.
DON’Ts
Don’t drive the same route; take different routes each time you drive with your teen.
Don’t view your teen as your chauffeur — they need your eyes, attention, and coaching.
Don’t focus too much on basic maneuvers (turning, etc.) — your teen will pick those up quickly.
Don’t say too much but offer immediate feedback when appropriate. Debrief fully after the session.
“Parents hold the key to teaching their teens to be safe drivers," Dodds said. "Your teens may roll their eyes but they do want to learn from you about how to be a safe driver. Teach them about the dangers of speeding, not wearing seatbelts, and impaired and distracted driving. You also need to set a good example — your teens won’t take you seriously if you engage in unsafe driving behaviors."
With care and vigilance, parents can feel safe when teen drivers leave the nest and teen drivers can be safe and aware while out on the road.
