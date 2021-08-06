Jazon Ames hates sheep.
So when the time came for him to carry on the family tradition to raise livestock, he couldn’t imagine raising the animal his siblings and mother had invested so much time and energy on.
“I always thought sheep were stupid,” Ames said. “And so my mom said, ‘If you’re not doing sheep then you’re going to do something else.’”
So the search began to find a different animal to show off at the Douglas County Fair.
After ruling out goats and cows, Ames landed on pigs and quickly received his first piglet, nearly six years ago, to raise for auction. They weren’t annoying like sheep and he loved their personalities, Ames said. In the end, his mom ended up falling in love with pigs too and converted the whole family to raising pigs, Ames said.
Ames joined other teenagers in a swarm of dust kicked up by the numerous hooves and boots hitting the dirt. At the front of the ring, a judge examined every pig as it passed, until announcing the winner over a microphone.
In the end, it was Ames with his pig Prim that took home the senior showmanship ribbon for the first-class group.
Youth participated Thursday as part of the 4-H and FFA organizations. The two organizations help youth interested in agriculture develop skills valuable in the industry.
For Ames, one of the best parts about raising pigs is learning about them.
“I like figuring out their personalities,” Ames said as he pointed to his male pig Desmund. “He loves marshmallows and will follow you to the end of the world for them.”
Prim loves walking in large circles, he said, which makes her a natural in the showmanship ring.
When pigs enter the show ring with their owners, judges are looking for how owners present their pigs. Whether that means instructing them with a whip to walk in a certain direction or to hold their head higher, the presentation decides what pig takes home the bacon.
Chloe Wynegar, 15, of Riddle, came out with her pig, Vivian, for the intermediate showmanship presentation.
“Pigs are just kind of messy and kind of fun,” she said.
Lisa Ames, Jazon Ames’ mother, believes the opportunity for kids to raise animals instills life-long values.
“It teaches kids responsibility and work ethic, which I believe a lot of youth are missing today,” Lisa Ames said. “It’s good life lessons.”
