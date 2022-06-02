Temporary angling restrictions for Umpqua River Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Jun 2, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Temporary angling restrictions are now in effect for the Umpqua River.A release from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is now prohibited from the Scottsburg Bridge upstream to the River Forks boat ramp.Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream.ODFW said the rule is in effect until the end of September.The release said the rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer.ODFW said although spring has been cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in the summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions.Anglers are reminded that retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the main stem Umpqua River.ODFW said in the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed, one per day, 10 per year through June 30. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chinook North Umpqua River Tributary Hydrography Angling Odfw Mouth Fish Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg Schools continue to look to improve safety and security Jordan Taylor Stiefel Henry Estates Winery turns 50 Community gathers to remember local legend Death Notices for May 29, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News A unique performance Wednesday at Oran Mor Temporary angling restrictions for Umpqua River Altrusa to host book sale Primordia DAO Launches to Establish 100 DAOs for Positive Social Change in 2022 With Real-World ... Coco Gauff, 18, to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek in final at French
