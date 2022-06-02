Temporary angling restrictions are now in effect for the Umpqua River.

A release from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is now prohibited from the Scottsburg Bridge upstream to the River Forks boat ramp.

Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream.

ODFW said the rule is in effect until the end of September.

The release said the rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer.

ODFW said although spring has been cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in the summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions.

Anglers are reminded that retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the main stem Umpqua River.

ODFW said in the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed, one per day, 10 per year through June 30.

