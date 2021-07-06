Seven adults and three children were injured in a two-car crash Monday morning at the intersection of Brockway and Lookingglass roads west of Winston.
The crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. when a white 2001 Toyota Tacoma ran a stop sign and was hit by a green 2013 Dodge Journey, according to the Winston Police Department. Both vehicles were estimated to be driving at 45 mph.
Two adults had to be extricated from the Toyota.
Four adults from the Dodge were transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center, and two children were transported privately. Three adults and one child from the Toyota were also transported to Mercy.
Due to the severity of their injuries, one adult was later transported to Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center in Portland, while another adult was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was cited with driving while suspended and failing to obey a traffic control device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.