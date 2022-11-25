The Roseburg Dream Center, in partnership with Celebrate Recovery of Roseburg, Adapt, UTrans and Faith Community provided a holiday meal with all the trimmings for anyone in the community who was interested in gathering, feasting, and sharing time with their fellow humans Wednesday.
With 40 turkeys cooked and purchased by the Garden Valley Church, the hopeful estimate was to serve between 500 and 700 meals during the two-hour feast.
“We were planning for 150-180 volunteers but have more than 200 who have called and offered to serve,” said Jeremy Grammon, co-director of the Dream Center. “This will literally be the community serving the community.”
On Friday morning, Grammon said the feast fed more than 650 people, including volunteers.
With Garden Valley Church handling the turkey, the Dream Center organized a group of individuals with food handler’s cards who took care of side dishes and dessert.
“There is stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy and green bean casserole,” said Hollie Grammon. “We also have apple and pumpkin pie as well as coffee, water, sparkling cider and soda for drinks.”
Buses made the loop every 15 minutes from the Douglas County Fairgrounds to 930 W Harvard Ave. to bring the feast to as many people as possible.
“I am part of the Grammon clan,” said Travis Berry, a volunteer for the event. “I am also into serving people and spreading the love of Jesus.”
Neil Grant, who has been at the Roseburg Mission for about four months, picked up a friend and came to enjoy some company and a nice warm meal.
“It means a lot to bring people together this way,” Grant said. “People getting to know each other this way is cool.”
A small army of servers met wave after wave of people at the door of Douglas Hall. There were 80 tables with eight place settings each. People could look at a menu card before being asked what they would like to drink.
“It’s a good first volunteering experience,” said eight grader Anna Surgeon. “I plan on doing it again.”
Kristina Ortiz, who got clean three years ago with the help of Celebrate Recovery, came to see old friends and share some time with the community. “I used to go to Redeemers Church, but when I was using, they didn’t have anything like this. This is very good for the homeless and it is great they are giving back to the community.”
As music and friendly chatter filled the air, plate after plate arrived at tables full of people in celebration of Thanksgiving and community bonding.
“It’s good that this is helping people,” said volunteer and 10th grader, Justin Osborne. “I really like to be able to help people.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.