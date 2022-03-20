Add documentary filmmaker to the list of skills/hobbies/jobs Roseburg native Matt Hill can put on his resume. Hill, who is executive director of Douglas Timber Operators, took up this latest professional hobby shortly after the Archie Creek Fire swept through the area in the fall of 2020.
The result: “The Ashes of Archie Creek,” a powerful documentary Hill has single-handedly produced that focuses on the people affected by the 2020 wildfire that devastated 131,000 acres of federal and private lands and burned over 150 homes.
Hill had no prior filmmaking experience but knew he had to capture the devastating toll — human, spiritual, ecological, woodland, economic — that the fire wrought on this region. A filmmaking friend who lives on the east coast flew out here to give Hill a hand with initial filming. Over three days he gave Hill a crash course in the basics of documentary filmmaking.
The friend then flew home, and Hill was on his own. Carving out time between his DTO job and his parttime work as a lobbyist, Hill interviewed more than a dozen people directly affected by the fire, including a photographer who chronicled the destruction of his home; the manager of the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery, who fought to save fish as the hatchery burned; and a woman who was able to find some comfort after finding her husband’s cremated ashes in the rubble of her destroyed home.
Hill augmented the interviews with other footage, including photos and video taken by people who witnessed the fire and scenes captured through the use of his own drone. He obtained still and video footage from firefighters, timber industry personnel, search and rescue volunteers and fire survivors. The result is a gut-wrenching chronicle of the worst wildfire in this area’s history, which alternates between putting you in the middle of the harrowing disaster to grasp the personal toll, and taking a step back to recognize the broader, decades-long implications of it all.
Hill has broken the documentary down into 13 segments. He unveiled some of it at the Oregon Logging Conference in Eugene on Feb. 24, and it was well-received. Hill is also showing one segment a week on the DTO Facebook page.
The News-Review spoke with Hill about his film, what he learned from it and what’s next on the horizon.
What was the impetus for this project? How did you come up with the idea?
When a loved one dies, we try to protect our memories of them and make sense of the new reality without them. It’s been a similar process with the devastation of the North Umpqua area. There was a sense of collective mourning. Yet, there were also stories of resilience, bravery and recovery that needed to be told. In truth, they told themselves, and just needed someone to ask the questions and record the answers.
How long have you been working on this?
I began capturing still and video footage of the fire’s aftermath within days of the fire. Most of the interviews were filmed within a few months of the fire while memories were still fresh. I never planned for a project of this magnitude and it has advanced only when my other duties have allowed it.
How did you learn the technical stuff — lighting, sound, camera operation, editing?
My college friend, a photographer, helped me film for three full days right after the fire. That got me started with base footage. After that, I’ve been on my own with a cinema-quality camera, wireless microphone and natural lighting.
How many people did you interview?
I interviewed about 15 people — most of whom I personally knew before the fire. I felt comfortable talking to them about their experiences and feelings about the fire’s destruction. The fire victims were mostly new acquaintances and I am deeply grateful that they entrusted me with their story. I know there are so many more stories to tell, but I had to limit the film’s scope to only a handful of them.
How many man-hours of raw footage do you have?
That can more accurately be measured in terabytes — nearly 4TB across a handful of external hard drives. Perhaps a hundred or more hours between interviews, drone footage, etc.
Are there a couple of segments that stand out in your mind? If so, which ones and why?
The “Home or No Home” chapter recounts the process of informing residents if their home still existed after the fire. It not only captures that intensity of emotion from that moment, but also the incredible compassion of our law enforcement, county commissioners and firefighters. I am grateful that our community is served by these people.
What surprised you most with this project?
That the Archie Creek tragedy continues to unfold. Many affected peoples’ lives may not be made whole again, or at least will never be the same. Many homes may not be rebuilt. Despite the wounds to the land and to lives, there have been incredible healing efforts underway. Caseworkers at Glide Revitalization remain in daily contact with fire survivors. For the land, millions of trees have been planted. Multiple efforts are underway to improve Rock Creek water quality and temperature and mitigate the effects of the fire on that watershed. That area may never look the same again, but the spirit of community has never been stronger.
What do you hope to accomplish with this project?
I want Oregonians to understand how serious the specter of wildfire is, not only to our forest resources but to human life itself. Each summer, more and more fire-killed wood is accumulating on federal land, increasing the risk of future catastrophic events. Actively addressing the threat of wildfire is a generational challenge that requires bold action. To quote one of my interviews, “Doing nothing is not a good option.”
In addition to showing video segments on the DTO Facebook page, any plans to show them elsewhere?
All the videos will be posted on DTO’s YouTube page. When all chapters are finalized, I will stitch everything together into one film and make that available for people to watch in its entirety.
Do you plan to continue your nascent filmmaking career? If so, how?
Perhaps in 10 or 20 years, I might revisit the people and places featured in the film — to document that recovery process. Until then, I will likely focus on home videos and better record my family’s blessed life in this incredible Land of Umpqua.
Anything else about the project you would care to share?
None of these stories are over. It was challenging to put down the camera because their stories continue to unfold.
