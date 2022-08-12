Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent their dog-damaged scratch-off lottery ticket to the Oregon Lottery, along with a note and a picture of their two dogs. Oregon Lottery workers were able to put the ticket back together and confirm it was an $8 winner.
SALEM — Officials at the Oregon Lottery have seen it all — lottery tickets washed in a pair of jeans, dropped in a mud puddle and even run over by cars. But earlier this week, they came across something new.
The Oregon Lottery said it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and a picture of two dogs. Apparently, a couple said their dogs ate their winning lottery ticket.
Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent the damaged ticket to the lottery, along with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, Apple, an 11-month-old and Jack, a 2-year-old.
“For some reason, we left the ticket on the ottoman and they decided it was delicious,” said Rachael Lamet, in an Oregon Lottery news release. “I went to bed and when I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked. But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it’s for sure a winner.”
When Oregon Lottery workers were able to put the ticket back together, they realized Nathan Lamet was right. The “delicious” $3 Pharaoh’s Gold Crossword was an $8 winner.
When the Lamets found out they had won and a check was being mailed to them, they couldn’t believe it was actually a winning ticket.
“That’s too funny,” Rachael Lamet said. “We are definitely getting more chew toys, they go through a lot. We love them, but they are crazy sometimes.”
The Oregon Lottery allows mail-in claims so players can send in their winning tickets through the mail. Claims are usually processed and paid within 10 business days.
Lottery officials recommend signing the back of tickets with each lottery game, to ensure you can claim any prize you may win.
They further add that in the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings.
And above all, they said to make sure to keep all tickets out of reach of any furry friends.
