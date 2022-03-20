In 1954, business partners Dick Adams and Norm Jacobsen went to work managing a Sutherlin plywood plant. The pair combined their collective resources, skill sets and ultimately their names, and Nordic Veneer was born.
Nearly 70 years later, Nordic Veneer has grown into a family company, not only under its second and third generations of Adams family leadership — with a fourth generation waiting in the wings — but with the people who have made the Dixonville mill their life’s work.
“I feel very blessed to be part of a very necessary industry,” said Art Adams, who at age 79 remains a part of ownership as well as the mill’s president. “It’s kind of like a family.”
As of 2020, Nordic employed 18 people who had been with the company for at least 20 years.
“That’s the legacy my grandpa (Art) built,” said 25-year-old Bayley Adams, who works full-time at the mill and anticipates moving into a management role in the future.
Bayley’s father, JR Adams, is the current general manager of Nordic Veneer and shares the day-to-day operations responsibilities with his sister, Andrea Martin.
“My dad raised me a lot like his dad raised him,” JR Adams said.
“There have been a lot of ups and downs in our industry and our economy,” Art Adams said. “But by the grace of God and the perseverance of people, we still get to go to work every day.”
Dick Adams moved his family from Tacoma, Washington, to Sutherlin when Art Adams was in the sixth grade. While in Tacoma, Dick managed and was a controller for a plywood co-op before selling his stock in that business and selling wholesale plywood out of the family home.
In 1960, Dick Adams and Norm Jacobsen purchased the Perkins veneer plant in Dixonville, which would become Nordic Veneer. One year later, Dick bought his partner’s interest in the Dixonville mill as well as Nordic’s plywood plant in Sutherlin.
Art Adams graduated high school that same year, then pursued general credit degrees through Eastern Oregon State College and Portland State University. He married his wife Shirley in 1964, returned to Sutherlin, and went to work in the family business.
“I always knew I wanted to work with my dad,” Art Adams said. “I always wanted to work in manufacturing.”
Art Adams started out purchasing veneer before becoming the manager of the veneer plant.
Dick Adams died in 1971 at the age of 56, seven years after suffering a heart attack. Art, then 28, and younger brother Bob (23) took over the mill.
“We really struggled,” Art Adams recalls. “We were two young guys, and you really know a lot less than you think you do.”
Ultimately, the brothers — who were partners for 37 years — would sell the Sutherlin plywood mill in 1975 and focus their efforts on the veneer plant, thinking that would be the easier for the two to manage together.
“We were broke,” Art recalls. “We couldn’t keep both mills.”
Today, Art Adams is still part of daily operations, whether he’s at the mill for a half hour or four to five hours. He keeps an eye on equipment and chips in his two cents when he thinks it’s necessary.
“It’s my job to be the visionary as far as equipment and systems and things that need to change,” Art said. “I try to stay out of the way, but I observe and interject my thoughts when I think I should.
“The leadership of the plant and the crew, they keep it going,” Art continued. “They know we trust them, and that’s a big deal. That’s a part of job fulfillment.”
JR Adams’ path has been very similar to his father’s. The 1988 Sutherlin High School graduate worked at the mill during summer and holiday breaks as a teen before leaving to pursue his degrees in business management and sociology at Western Oregon State College.
JR became Nordic’s log purchaser in 1993 at the age of 24. He said the biggest way he earned the trust of his suppliers was transparency.
“I would show them the purchase order, ‘Here’s what I’m going to pay you,’ and it didn’t take long and word was out that we were going to pay a fair price,” JR Adams said.
Andrea Martin, Art Adams’ daughter, also has a long history at the mill. A 1984 graduate of Umpqua Valley Christian School and 1988 graduate of George Fox College, Martin started working at the mill’s office during the summers in high school and went to work full time while her and her husband Bryce’s children were in school.
Today, Andrea works part-time in the office in an administrative role, helping out where she can while keeping an eye on the financial side of the operation.
“It really is very family oriented,” she said. “I love everybody in that office. It’s just a great work environment.”
Not surprisingly, Bayley Adams’ path is similar to that of his grandfather and father. He started out doing cleanup around the mill when he was 17, but had a focus on learning everything he could about every aspect of the operation.
“It’s always been appealing to me,” said Bayley, who graduated from Roseburg High School in 2015 and earned a bachelors degree in finance from Oregon State. “I’ve always liked talking about the business with my grandpa, and I always figured from when I was young I would be at the mill.”
Bayley thought he was headed to a career as a financial advisor after completing his degree before he got a call from grandpa.
“About a month before I graduated, grandpa called and wanted me to come back to the mill, and there was no way I was telling him no,” Bayley said. “What’s kept me around is an immense amount of respect for my grandpa and a strong sense of duty.
“I wasn’t going to let my dad be the last one.”
While Bayley Adams has a firm grasp of the basics, he is still gleaning as much knowledge as he can from longtime mill superintendent, Belen Ketchum.
Ketchum, a 1986 Sutherlin High School grad who signed on with Nordic Veneer in 1991, is 54 years old and said he is training Bayley Adams to eventually take his job.
“He’s almost 30 years behind, but he’s very bright,” Ketchum said. “He’s probably more mill savvy than his dad. He’s more analytical. He resembles Art more than JR.”
Ketchum said one of the things that has kept him around for 30 years is the level of respect among the 50-some employees.
“It’s like family working there,” Ketchum said.
