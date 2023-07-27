MYRTLE CREEK — Some crave the irresistible taste of blueberry muffins, others crave the satisfaction of popping the juicy flavor bombs right into their mouth. Either way, Austin Harris, 11, and Natalia Harris, 14, have those cravings taken care of with their Harris Kids blueberry business in Myrtle Creek, delivering fresh, hand-picked berries for $5 per pound.
At DelEv Blueberry Patch, Evelyn Blanchard’s 12-year-old farm, the Harris Kids spend anywhere from two to three hours a handful of days a week picking berries. The young entrepreneurs started their business in June.
“We started with family, picking and selling to family, then they started going door to door around our neighborhood and just kept up with the momentum,” Carla Harris, their mom, said.
Austin’s first time selling berries door to door was for his school fundraiser, where he raised $400 — the most out of anyone.
The Harris Kids, which is the name of the duo’s business, pays for all the berries picked, then cleans and packages them in Ziploc bags by the pound. After spending just shy of an hour prepping the berries, they’re ready to sell.
“We’ll store (the blueberries) in our fridge, and later that day when it cools down, we’ll go out with our wagon, with the cooler on it and go door to door,” Austin said.
Their parents, Carla and Cameron Harris, said that the community has an immense amount of support and praise for what their kids are doing.
“There was this little girl, her mom didn’t have cash to pay for the blueberries, so she went into her piggy bank and waited, staring out her window for us so she could get blueberries,” Austin said. “She was like, ‘Mom, they’re here, they’re here,’ running all around the house.”
Blanchard said she raves about the Harris Kids to locals in the area. She enjoys supporting them and allowing them to pick from her farm.
“These are exemplar kids, unique kids,” Blanchard said. “It is very seldom you will find a kid like that.”
Natalia’s friend, Kelsey Jenkins, 13, introduced them to the DelEv Blueberry Patch and often helps them sell at the Myrtle Creek Farmers Market under the name Blueberry Kids. The kids have also sold at Myrtle Creek’s Music in the Park.
“I feel very surprised because I never would’ve thought that this would’ve happened,” Austin said. Natalia said she is proud of how far they’ve come.
One of their largest orders was just placed for 20 pounds in Winston; they said if the buyers are happy with the berries, they’re in for another 20 pounds.
For the rest of the season, the Harris Kids will be delivering locally. They previous delivered to Winston, Tri-City, Myrtle Creek and as far north as Roseburg. Austin plans to stay with the business for “as long as the blueberries last.”
“I’m proud, amazed, it’s just wonderful. I’m very happy for them because they get to see the fruits of their labor,” their mom said.
“Was that a pun?” Natalia asked.
“An unintended, terrible pun,” her mom joked back.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
Wonderful!
But I gotta say: we grow blueberries (just 19 bushes) for our own use, and considering the capital, land, and labor, I think $5/lb is very, very low. I'm sure the kids' nimble fingers are a lot more efficient than mine, so there's that.
Good on them.
