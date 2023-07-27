MYRTLE CREEK — Some crave the irresistible taste of blueberry muffins, others crave the satisfaction of popping the juicy flavor bombs right into their mouth. Either way, Austin Harris, 11, and Natalia Harris, 14, have those cravings taken care of with their Harris Kids blueberry business in Myrtle Creek, delivering fresh, hand-picked berries for $5 per pound.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

(1) comment

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Wonderful!

But I gotta say: we grow blueberries (just 19 bushes) for our own use, and considering the capital, land, and labor, I think $5/lb is very, very low. I'm sure the kids' nimble fingers are a lot more efficient than mine, so there's that.

Good on them.

