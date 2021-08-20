Is Roseburg ready for ax-cellent fun?
Laurie Sims and Shea Wheeler, the owners of The Blade Axe House, hope that their spot will introduce people in the community to the world of ax-throwing.
"It's like darts but with axes," Sims said.
The shop is scheduled to open next month.
Sims, who moved to Roseburg in 2019, said she saw a need for things to do. It was after a trip to Reno, Nevada, she discovered that thing could be ax-throwing.
"We needed something like this to have access to," Sims said. "We don't need to drive to Eugene or Medford for fun."
Construction crews continue to work on the space, but once finished, guests can expect six ax-throwing stations — two targets at each station — along with a bar where drinks can be purchased.
Now while the combination of booze and axes may conjure images from the absurd to dangerous, Sims reassures that each guest will only have access to two drinks per session.
"If you play stupid games, you get stupid prizes," Sims said. "And we don't want any stupid prizes here."
Being safety conscious is a large part of ax-throwing. Everyone who comes into The Blade Axe House will be required to sign a waiver if it is their first time; where they'll also be given a beginners lesson on the basics.
Every station will have a variety of axes to select from and a game log that ranges in skill level. Sims recommends playing around the world, one of her favorites.
The starting price per person will be $35, and parties of up to eight are welcome to book for 90-minute sessions. Reservations and waivers can be found online.
Anyone 12 and older can come in and throw.
Sims said people shouldn't be intimidated by ax-throwing.
"People try to over-complicate it," Sims said. "It's not hard. You don't have to throw hard, you don't have to be athletic and anybody can do it."
And the best part of all?
"It makes you feel a little more like a badass throwing axes than darts. Sort of empowering," Sims said.
It can also be a family affair.
With the help of Sim's three children and Wheeler's 11 children, the name Blade Axe House was voted on through a polling system.
The same polling system helped decide the store's logo.
Sims hopes for a soft opening in mid-September, with a grand opening tentatively planned for this October. Announcements will be posted online with the official soft opening date.
The Blade Axe House will be located at 1867 Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
Another ax-throwing spot plans to open later this year in Myrtle Creek. Axe House will be located inside of Tap House and open its doors later this year.
But south eugene high school had to give up their name "axemen" because it offended 1 person. And now we have "axepeople" coming to town And nobody's offended? Weird.
