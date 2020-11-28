The News-Review drops Saturday edition

The News-Review is changing to meet the needs of our community.
We’ve been providing the news that’s essential to our community since 1867 — be it breaking news, coverage of local governments and gatherings, prep sports or our local schools.
While that mission won’t change, we are seeing a shift in how readers engage with our award-winning content, with us, and with each other. More and more of our local content is accessed online, and to meet that shift, we will be refocusing some of our resources to our digital products and eliminating our Saturday print edition.
Many of the features you enjoy on Saturday such as comics, puzzles, home and family, education and sports will now appear in print on either Friday or Sunday. On Saturdays, we will continue to publish breaking news, local prep sports scores and other features on our website and social media platforms.
For some, the elimination of the Saturday print issue will act as a metaphor for a dying print industry, but I can assure you that isn’t the case. The Saturday edition itself isn’t steeped in tradition — it was added just six years ago when it made sense to switch publication dates.
What does have a deep-seated tradition at The News-Review is change.
We switched from a weekly to a daily in the 1800s, we were early adopters of word processing systems, we were the first newspaper in Oregon to go online, and we have a newly-launched mobile app that can be found in both Android and Apple app stores under NRToday.
What hasn’t changed in the last 150 years is our commitment to being the most trusted source for news and information in Douglas County. We’re not going anywhere — we’re proud to be locally owned, our printing press will still jump to life five days a week, and we’re excited about this next chapter.
But that future doesn’t happen without you, so pick up the phone and call, send an email, find us on Facebook, or write a letter. Tell us what you think, what we’re missing, and how we can better serve you.
This is too bad. Print media are essential lifeblood of democracy, and they are shrinking.
I urge everybody: subscribe!
And let your local businesses know, if you saw their ads in the paper.
[thumbup]
