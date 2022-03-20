Brenda Woodard walks in the forest with command, as her hands remain in constant motion; grabbing and identifying various tree leaves, counting the rings on tree stumps and gesturing toward peculiar but oddly beautiful tree growths.
These woodlands are her passion — the passion she shares with her husband, Dale Culyer, and their 14-year-old terrier, beagle mix, Mocha, who tags along.
Woodard and Culyer belong to a group of non-industrial small woodland owners stretched across Oregon. A total of 12% of forestland in Oregon belongs to small woodland owners. They’ve called this patch of 167 acres outside of Curtin theirs for the last 32 years, but own a total of 360 acres with some crossing over into Lane County.
“If someone walked around the tree farm with us day after day, they would think I’m crazy because we’re just immersed in our forest,” Woodard said. “There’s so many things about it that we love.”
While their path to becoming woodland owners veers on the nontraditional side, their connection and love of forestlands stretches back decades.
After serving in the Army during World War II, Woodard’s father, Steve Woodard, returned to work alongside his cousins and brother logging on portions of family-owned forestlands outside Cottage Grove. By the late 1950s, Steve Woodard moved the family to Corvallis where he taught forestry at Oregon State University. He also worked as district forester and served as extension agent for Lane County. Eventually, he owned and maintained the 200 acres of forests originally owned by his grandfather, taking up residence in an old log cabin.
This had an indirect influence on her pursuing a career in forestry, Brenda Woodard said. However, what really drew her to the industry was simply the desire for something different than some of the typical career paths offered to women in the 1970s. After abandoning the idea of law school, she became interested in forestry. In 1976, she graduated with a degree in forestry management from Oregon State, and began working as a forester in 1977.
A few years before, Culyer found himself studying forestry at Utah State University. Ever since his days of spending time outdoors as a boy scout in Maryland, he knew he wanted a career that would put him in the woods — but he wasn’t sure what that would entail. It was the summer of 1972 while working alongside a fire crew that everything fell into place.
From that point on, his career focused on wildland fire management.
When their paths officially crossed in Burns in the late 70s, the thought of owning woodlands had never crossed the mind of Culyer. As someone used to the trees of Utah, which don’t grow very big, he didn’t understand how Woodard dreamed of owning and managing her own forestland one day.
That all changed the day the two visited Steve Woodard, who showed Culyer a 25-year-old tree 30 inches in diameter he had just cut down.
“You could make a living growing these trees,” Culyer said. “I was roped in.”
In 1979, a month before they married, the couple bought their first piece of timberland.
Since then, the couple has acquired more woodlands, including the 167 acres they currently live on. Over the last 32 years since acquiring the property, which operated as a sheep farm for 100 years, they have grown about 400 truckloads of timber, Woodard said.
And since becoming forest landowners, Woodard and Culyer continue to find a balance in creating a team with the community of forestry. From hiring local loggers, finding truck drivers and ultimately providing jobs to millworkers, it becomes a team effort.
“It’s a community thing,” Culyer said.
Throughout the property, the couple remain mindful of the natural environment as well. Trees dot the property for the sole purpose of housing wildlife while the portion of Buck Creek that flows through their property has been restored to encourage the re-establishment of the salmon that once frequented the area.
“To be a successful forest landowner, you have to kind of consider the social aspects, the economic aspects and the ecological aspects,” Woodard said, “And come up with your own balance for that.”
Both have been active in the Douglas Small Woodlands Association, with Culyer serving for a time as the association’s president. Woodard helped establish the Women Owning Woodlands Network in the early 2000s, which was created to provide a more inclusive and empowering environment for women in the industry.
Since retiring from the Umpqua National Forest Service, the two do their best to find a balance between their forestlands and pleasure. This includes embarking on cross-country bike rides to Florida and in years past, hosting camping nights — dubbed Camp Culyer — in order to introduce their nephews and nieces to forest activities.
Yet, instilling the same passions for landownership and woodlands in the next generation has proven challenging. The option to sell property instead of managing it becomes enticing to some of the younger generations, Culyer said.
However, the seed was planted for their one niece, Jamie, who showed continued interests over the years, mentoring under Woodard and learning the tricks of the trade. When her husband retires from the Navy, the family plans to return to Oregon where they’ll take up residence in the late Steve Woodward’s forestlands.
Ultimately carrying on the family tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.