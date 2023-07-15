CURTIN — It wasn’t that long ago that the Stardust Motel, located just off Interstate 5 at exit 163, was bustling with activity. Guests took pictures in front of the colorful flower garden, shopped at a nearby market and took the kids to ride go-karts at the amusement park down the street.

Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 x7204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.

React to this story:

0
0
2
3
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

GratefulDead
GratefulDead

Permanent residents living there means it's not a motel/hotel. Good for the County for shutting down this building and for helping relocate the residents. This sounds like a slum lord situation. Follow the law, fix your sewage problem!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.