CURTIN — It wasn’t that long ago that the Stardust Motel, located just off Interstate 5 at exit 163, was bustling with activity. Guests took pictures in front of the colorful flower garden, shopped at a nearby market and took the kids to ride go-karts at the amusement park down the street.
Those times are just a distant memory today. The amusement park is long closed, the market sits vacant and the motel is in disrepair. Only a handful of the 18 rooms have guests in them.
“This place was really pretty. Once upon a time it was beautiful,” said Shannon Lundquist — who, along with her husband Brian — has called the motel home for nine years. “Now it’s a dump. But it has the potential to be beautiful again.”
The biggest problem facing motel owner Reinard Pollmann is the broken septic system, which for months has been discharging sewage around the motel and into a nearby creek. The mess has prompted Douglas County and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to go to court to shutter the motel until a new septic system is installed. The DEQ has also fined Pollmann nearly $10,000 for the discharges.
County and DEQ officials said the untreated sewage presents a host of health hazards.
“As the season progresses into the summer, the temperatures will rise and insects will become more active,” the DEQ argued in one court filing. “Insects then multiply and can spread disease-causing organisms over a large area. E. coli poisoning, salmonellosis, shigellosis, typhoid, cholera, bacterial dysentery, viral hepatitis, and gastroenteritis, among other diseases, can be transmitted through contact with sewage.”
The discharges run towards nearby Bear Creek — considered a critical spawning habitat for winter steelhead — which presents another set of concerns, the DEQ said.
“Sewage is also an environmental threat and a significant pollutant that can harm aquatic life, contaminate drinking water, and impair recreational, commercial, and agricultural uses of water.”
Pollmann, 83, who lives in Florence but is currently in Boise, did not return phone calls and emails seeking comment. Kimberly Garner, who was recently hired to fix up the property and help deal with the septic system problems, disputed much of what the government officials are alleging.
She said sewage never leaked into or even near Bear Creek and was never a threat to the health of motel residents. Garner is gathering documents and evidence to bolster her case, she said.
She also said Pollmann, who owns three other motels in Oregon and one in Idaho, is doing the best he can to keep the Stardust Motel afloat, but is overwhelmed by the situation. Pollmann is committed to fixing the septic system, she said, and shutting down the motel now would only make a bad situation worse.
“Do they realize the damage and cost they caused Reinard, and the stress of the tenants?” she asked. “This is ridiculous.”
DEQ and county officials said they have given Pollmann ample time to fix the problem, and the county even helped relocate some of the motel’s tenants until the septic system was fixed. But the owner has ignored their requests and taken no action to stop the sewage flows, those officials said.
“It was not a good situation and he did nothing to fix it, nothing,” Douglas County spokeswoman Tamara Howell said. “So we decided enough is enough.”
Trouble keeping tenants
The Stardust Motel was built in 1962 and covers 21,344 square feet on just under a half-acre of land. It has 18 rooms for rent, and a spacious managers apartment that has two bedrooms, a sunny breakfast room and an attached garage.
The property’s value has ebbed and flowed over the decades, county records show. It sold for $128,000 in 1986, $283,000 in 1991, $305,000 in 2002 and $202,089 in 2009. Pollmann bought the property that same year from Siuslaw Bank; he paid $75,000 for it.
The property is currently assessed at a value of $369,000.
Pollmann and his motel managers have had a hard time filling the rooms and an even harder time getting tenants to pay their bills, court records show.
Pollmann has gone to court at least nine times since December to evict tenants and collect money owed. Those nine tenants owed nearly $60,000 in unpaid bills, including one who had not paid anything in a year and owed $18,200, and another who took a TV off the wall in the room and kept it, Pollmann said in court filings.
However, at least one former resident complained about conditions at the motel, saying there were holes in the walls, water leaks and problems with the septic system.
Garner blamed the current state of the motel on a series of bad managers — including one who was addicted to drugs and another who was arrested on outstanding warrants.
“They just stole and stole and stole from him, a bunch of tweakers,” Garner said. “Nobody’s doing anything to help this guy out. It’s financial exploitation.”
A public health hazard
Problems with the septic system at the motel date back to at least August 2022, when the county issued a permit to Pollmann to undertake a “major septic repair” at the motel. At that time, the system was known to be failing, according to a county complaint filed in circuit court last month.
Sometime between August and December 2022, Pollmann caused “significant damage” to the ground service above the system’s drain field, the county said.
In mid-December, county inspectors went to the motel and said they found untreated or partially treated sewage seeping from the septic system. The county sent two letters in December asking Pollmann to fix the problem, but he never responded. That’s when the county referred the matter to DEQ.
In early January, inspectors from the county and DEQ went to the motel and reportedly found untreated sewage on site, including some that was flowing in the direction of nearby Bear Creek.
“The sewage can be smelled all over the property, at the stop sign leaving the area and over at the newer gas station across from the hotel,” one DEQ inspector wrote in a report.
On Jan. 23, a county building code official posted a notice on the property that ordered the motel be closed and vacated within two weeks.
“Nevertheless and in violation of the law, the defendant continues to use the property as a motel and continues to rent, let, or allow people to occupy the motel rooms,” the county wrote in its complaint.
The complaint listed Pollmann and “all other occupants” of the motel as defendants, asking that the court order the motel be shut down and residents vacate the property until the septic system is operating properly. Pollmann has not yet responded to the complaint.
In April, the DEQ fined Pollmann $9,600 for discharging untreated or partially treated wastewater onto the ground and failing to repair the septic system.
On June 30, the DEQ filed a motion asking the judge to issue a preliminary injunction against the motel, ordering it to be shut down and stop using the septic system until it is deemed to be safe.
“Defendant’s ongoing intentional disregard of the public health hazard created by the surface sewage of the Stardust Motel demonstrates that their hazardous activity will not stop short of a court order,” the DEQ argued.
A hearing on that motion is scheduled for July 24.
In the meantime, Garner said she has already negotiated with a septic company to install a new system at the motel, and Pollmann has agreed to pay for the work. Garner also said she worries about the handful of people staying in the motel should it be forced to close, including the Lundquists and another tenant who is 86.
“These people have nowhere to go,” she said. “They don’t want to leave. I don’t see why anybody should have to leave. Why can’t I just rent a portable shower and bathrooms?”
But Howell, the county spokeswoman, said that’s not an option.
“We’re trying to do the right thing for everybody,” she said. “We don’t want to uproot anybody, but at the same time it’s not healthy to live there. There’s sewage running everywhere.”
For the Lundquists, the legal tug-of-war has left them with few options — and a court fight of their own. Both were cited last month by the county planning department for staying in the Stardust after the motel's occupancy was revoked. They both pleaded not guilty to the tickets — which carry presumptive fines of $265 each — and have court dates scheduled for mid-August.
When asked where they would live if forced to leave, Brian Lundquist nodded to the weathered red 1990 Toyota truck with the white camper shell parked in front of their room.
"And I pray to God we don't have to live in it," Shannon Lundquist said.
