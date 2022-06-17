Winston fireworks display from 2021. Winston is hosting its second annual Winston Area Independence Day celebration this year on July 2, starting with a parade at 11 a.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.
Courtesy photo/Ross Steensland
Fireworks launched at River Bend Park explode over the South Umpqua River in Winston during a Fourth of July celebration in 2021.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review/File photo
As the Fourth of July approaches, firework crews are busy making preparations, but fireworks are the icing on an Independence Day cake.
On July 2, the City of Winston will begin its annual celebration at 11 a.m. with a parade, live music from Velvet Whiskey, vendors and games. As of Friday morning, 15 entries have been submitted for the parade, but event leaders say more are likely to join over the next two weeks.
“It’s a lot of fun you know,” said Onnika Driscov, president of the Winston Area Independence Day Committee. “We’re at 27 vendors at this point and that’s food, embroidered items, and jewelry, crafted knives and tie-dye booths.”
Fireworks don’t start until 10 p.m. and are scheduled to run for 30 minutes this year due to the enthusiastic response and community support from last year's show.
The Winston Area Independence Day committee spearheads more than just the Fourth of July celebration. Its members also host the Winston Community Christmas event, and they are actively seeking more volunteers to help them throughout the year.
If one show isn't enough for fireworks fans, Roseburg is holding its event on July 4 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
With a brand-new sponsor, the newly-named Roseburg Honda Hometown 4th of July Fireworks event plans to be a full day of fun.
Beginning at 10 a.m., at only $5 per person at the gate or $20 per carload, entertainment seekers will be treated to a car show, a burn-out contest and a street car challenge (both open to public participants), plus food vendors and other entertainment.
“It should be a lot of fun for everyone,” said Rob Thomas, president of Roseburg Hometown 4th of July.
The Roseburg fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. with a synchronized soundtrack available on The News-Review's sister radio stations Best Country 103 FM and KQEN 93.9 FM and 1240 AM. The Roseburg display is scheduled to last 15 minutes.
More information on Winston's Fourth of July events can be found on the Winston Area Independence Day Facebook page.
For more information on the Roseburg fireworks show and events, visit the Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Facebook page.
