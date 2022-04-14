Four people required hospital care after a chain-reaction crash near milepost 160 on Interstate 5 northbound Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a Nissan Pathfinder lost control on the slick freeway surface and rolled onto its passenger side, pointed southbound in a ditch.
A driver who witnessed the crash stopped to check on the occupants of the Pathfinder when another car lost control, collided with the center concrete median and struck the car of the person who witnessed the original crash.
All three cars had to be towed from the scene in what was the first of four weather-related wrecks within a four-mile stretch of the interstate.
Just 20 minutes later, another crash was reported at milepost 159 northbound when the driver of a Chevrolet sedan also lost control and struck the guardrail. The driver reportedly was uninjured according to the Oregon State Police, but the car required towing from the scene.
A third wreck occurred in the southbound freeway lanes in the area of milepost 159 at approximately 2:30 p.m. when the driver of a Kia Soul also lost control and crashed into the embankment. While that driver was not injured, their vehicle also required a tow.
Less than 15 minutes later, a fourth crash was reported at milepost 156 on the northbound side of I-5 when a Toyota Rav-4 reportedly collided with the concrete center median before coming to rest after colliding with a guardrail. Again, the driver was not injured, but their vehicle required a tow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.