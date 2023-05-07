Thrive Umpqua organized a Bike and Dine event on Friday, bringing together a half-dozen riders to make their way along a 2.8 mile path. It started at the Thrive Umpqua office in downtown Roseburg and ending at El Dorado restaurant on Winchester Street for a celebratory Cinco de Mayo meal.
“By this time [on Cinco de Mayo] I would usually be two margaritas in,” said Rick Snyder, a Roseburg native who biked in the event. “...Most people are already settled into their restaurants and parties by now, so this is a great departure from what it’s been like in the past.”
Juliete Palenshus, who works with Thrive Umpqua, said that the organization is working to get local residents out on their bikes during May, which is known as National Bike Month.
“I haven’t biked yet this year, today got me back on my bike to get back out,” Palenshus said. “It’s those kind of prompts and incentives that are sometimes required to get us out of that winter mode.”
Erik Schnautz, who participate in the event, is a member of the Umpqua Velo Club, a local biking organization. Schnautz said that his group hosts weekly, easygoing bike rides for beginners. The group meets at the locomotive in Stewart Park every Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
Would be nice if we read about an event like the Thrive Umpqua Bike and Dine before it occurs so we we might be able to participate.
