Thrive Umpqua organized a Bike and Dine event on Friday, bringing together a half-dozen riders to make their way along a 2.8 mile path. It started at the Thrive Umpqua office in downtown Roseburg and ending at El Dorado restaurant on Winchester Street for a celebratory Cinco de Mayo meal.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

Multimedia Reporter

(1) comment

DNUNAN
DNUNAN

Would be nice if we read about an event like the Thrive Umpqua Bike and Dine before it occurs so we we might be able to participate.

