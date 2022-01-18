About 100 people gathered at Eastwood Elementary School on Monday to celebrate indigenous culture and tradition, while paying honor to the grounds through a land acknowledgment.
Thrive Umpqua, which aims to teach the community about healthy living while also increasing discussion on cultural respect and inclusivity, organized the Umpqua Valley Land Celebration event.
As people gathered around the plank house — a wooden structure at the school where students learn about indigenous culture — members from the First Indigenous Nations Society played traditional drum music to honor the land. When the final sounds of the drums died down, Juliete Palenshus, engagement director for Thrive Umpqua, opened the land acknowledgment speech by introducing herself in the Mohawk language in honor of her family tribe, Kanien’kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee, also known in English as the Mohawk of the Iroquois.
The land acknowledgment was created in partnership with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Umpqua Valley Arts Association and had additional input from other local and regional tribe community members.
“We gratefully recognize that the Umpqua Valley is made up of many diverse communities that include indigenous people who continue to live and thrive in these lands today,” Palenshus said.
Land acknowledgments were inspired by indigenous protocol to show respect to indigenous people while also recognizing the relationship between land and humans and indigenous cultures, Palenshus said.
“Committing to authentic land acknowledgments can raise awareness about histories that are often suppressed or erased,” she said.
After the land acknowledgement, attendees were guided to the school cafeteria where more traditional music was played before Steven Paul, the president of First Indigenous Nations Society, delved into an informative discussion about elements important to indigenous culture. Paul described the significance the drum played within the community, along with the deep connection to the earth and prayer.
“We want to thank you all for all that you do. For your presence. Presence is power,” Paul said to the room. “We’re here on this earth and it’s beautiful to be here with all of you, especially in the time that we’re living right now.”
Peggy Madison, of Roseburg, brought out her granddaughters, Gracelyn and Gretchen Myers, who both attend Eastwood. Madison said she wants her granddaughters to understand more about the plank house and to gain a better understanding of indigenous culture.
“I believe very much that we need to support indigenous people,” Madison said. “This was an opportunity to show our support.”
The ability to hear and learn some new words from the Mohawk language, that Palenshus said at the start of her speech was cool, said Gracelyn Myers.
“I think it was a good message,” Gretchen Myers said. “I saw that it was a really good way to raise awareness for indigenous people.”
UC-VEG provided meals that helped educate participants about indigenous food and drink. The event was also made possible through partnerships with Eastwood Elementary, United Communities AmeriCorps, Native Fish Society, and Umpqua Valley Farm to School and Roseburg Public Schools.
The plank house concept was begun in 2003 in an effort to help students learn more about tribal culture, while the public is also welcome to visit the site during non-school hours.
