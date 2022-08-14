Twenty-two years ago, when the world was a very different place, the original founding members of Hell’s Belles came together to celebrate all things AC/DC. That was during the summer of 1999.
“AC/DC music is just so accessible, not only to the fans, but to musicians as well,” said Adrian Conner, the Angus Young of Hell’s Belles. “A lot of musicians try to add or overdue this music instead of leaving it tribal and pure.”
Saturday night, for their first time at the Douglas County Fair, the all-female rocker crew took the stage in full costume to melt faces and destroy eardrums.
“We love it when you come up front, and dance and sweat,” said Conner, “Come down and sing along and have a good time. Most people know at least a few words.”
Rock fans from around the region put on their tattered jeans and a few even ratted their hair to throw devil horns into the air and howl at rock ’n’ roll at its finest.
“I watched a few YouTube videos and they were really spot-on,” said Kristy Proctor, a Roseburg resident and small business owner. “That guitarist has so much energy and I really like that.”
Proctor and her husband Elvis stood and watched with joy and nostalgia at face-smashing guitar riffs.
“Some of us older guitarists are considered primitive and AC/DC is about the best at that,” said Elvis Proctor.
Whether with their faces pressed against the speakers and smashed into the stage, or if they sat on blankets in front of the bleachers at the back, the people enjoying Hell’s Belles at the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater were witness to screaming solos and a singer who gave Bon Scott a run for his money.
“We do both (Bon Scott and Brian Johnson) era songs, but our singer (Lauren Hoodenpyle) is more of a Scott,” said Conner in the moments before stepping on stage.
As the light show dazzled and the smoke machines gave the show a big rock arena feel, it was the pure feminine energy and the harnessing of true girl power that had everyone on their feet.
“I tried out for the original line-up but they wouldn’t let me in,’ said Conner, “but I joined right after and have been with Hell’s Belles for 21 years.”
Hell’s Belles is a premier AC/DC cover band out of Seattle. The group can be reached through their website hellsbelles.info and also through the Hell’s Belles Facebook page.
