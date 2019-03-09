The people who started buying the town of Tiller in June still don’t have a master plan — but they're working on one.
Timothy Pham and Global Shopping Malls are the registered owners of four deeds in and around the town of Tiller, purchased between May and September for $4.85 million, according to the Douglas County Clerk’s Office.
Pham was unable to comment on Tuesday but Winston Hoang, Tiller city representative, said the plan involves a summer children’s program to bring children from urban areas out to a educate them about the environment and get them out in nature.
“We need some planning,” Hoang said. “We are planning in different phases and don’t have the answers yet. It’s a big project.”
Hoang said the team is “dynamic,” so he couldn’t say just how many people are involved at a time. They are working hard to make a solid plan before bringing it to the public, he said.
“For now, we just activate module by module,” Hoang said. “We would like to connect with the community especially the elderly and the children and we can generate jobs. We have a lot of investment opportunities that we cannot disclose but we will be interconnected.”
He doesn’t have an exact date, but he plans on having classes for students from Silicon Valley and the Hollywood area over the summer.
The sale included 339 acres with a post office, a rural fire department, an empty general store and an unoccupied elementary school building, all about 25 miles east of Canyonville.
Richard Caswell Sr. bought the town piece-by-piece to preserve it until he owned all but the church and parsonage, the volunteer fire department, the school, a general store and the home of a retired teacher.
When Richard Caswell Sr. passed away a few years ago, the town was passed to the Caswell Family Trust, leaving Rick Caswell Jr. and his sisters with the task of selling the property. The town was originally listed for $3.85 million.
“We are looking forward to working with the locals and find out what’s the next step forward,” Hoang said. “The input from people is very important. We want to preserve nature and maintain the legacy.”
