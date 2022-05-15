Today marks the traditional start to fire season in the Umpqua Basin. Extended rains and cooler overnight temperatures may push that day back this spring, but residents are still encouraged to make sure their homes have plenty of defensible space as fire season lurks around the bend.
While it’s unclear what the coming months will bring in Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association is coming off of one of its busiest summers on record. One year after the Archie Creek Fire, the association responded to an estimated 150 fires in 2021.
The association, in conjunction with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, has appeared at events throughout the spring helping residents with tips to make their homes “Firewise” for 2022.
They can start with the home itself, cleaning out leaves and pine needles from gutters and roofs and making sure wood or gas tanks aren’t leaning against the house. The next step is working to keep the areas within 30 feet of the house “lean and green” by mowing grass and pruning plants. Plants like juniper that have many resins and waxes burn intensely and should be removed within that space.
Within the rest of the 200 feet around the house, homeowners are encouraged to prune trees, remove underbrush, mow tall grass and remove all dead or dying vegetation. It’s especially important to get rid of fuels that act like ladders for a fire to climb to the tops of trees, including blackberry bushes and poison oak. Large trees provide helpful shade to keep temperatures down, but limbs lower than 6 to 10 feet high can be cut to prevent the potential spread of fire.
While preparing properties to be better defended against the threat of fire, residents should also prepare for themselves as well, preparing “go” kits with necessities such as enough food, medical supplies, batteries, pet supplies and other items to sustain each individual for a minimum of two weeks. Remember to keep cell phones fully charged and consider a charger adaptable to a car console in case of emergency.
Thus far, the DFPA has responded to just two small fires in Douglas County since the beginning of the year. Instead, local firefighters have been taking turns traveling to Texas to help the Lone Star State deal with hundreds of fires which have ignited already this season from the panhandle to the Gulf of Mexico.
