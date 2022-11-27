Tino's Tacos

Tino’s Tacos reopened Nov. 17 in the parking lot next to Casey’s on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The taco truck had long been a favorite among Roseburg residents, but was forced to move from its long-time spot.

 Photo courtesy of facebook

As a line formed at the window of Tino’s Tacos, now located 326 NW Garden Valley Blvd. in the parking lot next to Casey’s Restaurant, patrons were eager to place their orders and enjoy the spicy southwestern flavors and savor the experience.

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

