Tino’s Tacos reopened Nov. 17 in the parking lot next to Casey’s on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The taco truck had long been a favorite among Roseburg residents, but was forced to move from its long-time spot.
As a line formed at the window of Tino’s Tacos, now located 326 NW Garden Valley Blvd. in the parking lot next to Casey’s Restaurant, patrons were eager to place their orders and enjoy the spicy southwestern flavors and savor the experience.
“It’s a big change but we feel pretty positive about it,” said Esme Flores, daughter of Tino and employee for 10 years.
Nov. 17 marked the first day back in operation for the Tino’s team after they had to move from their prior long-time location.
Cars and patrons came and went in a steady stream on Wednesday to show their support and to grab some fresh Mexican food prepared to order by smiling and enthusiastic employees.
“We are just taking things one day at a time,” Flores said. “I have been working here basically my whole life, since I was 15.”
Both first timers and those who have been visiting Tino’s Tacos for years waited patiently as their orders were completed and called out in rapid succession.
“I used to own the Shell station where Tino’s was located years ago,” said Angelia Freeman. “They are nice people and were great to work with when they leased our lot.”
As the sun set and more and more local taco lovers came to feed their need, Jerry Hardin waited for his order.
“This is the first time I have been able to make it,” he said. “I thought they disappeared but I am glad I found them, they make good food and I am glad they are back.”
A new location and devoted fans mean a new opportunity for Tino’s Tacos.
“All we can do is see what happens,” said Flores, “but right now it is going great.”
Tino’s Tacos is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
