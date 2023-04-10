CANYONVILLE — Vicky Washington stood in front of the new tiny home she had just been gifted, holding back tears, searching for words to express her gratitude.
“It has been a struggle, but I promise today I will walk stronger because of this,” said Washington, 62, who is a member of the Lummi Nation in Washington. “This is my medicine.”
Washington’s new home, which is still being worked on and expected to be finished and delivered in about six weeks, was courtesy of Operation Tiny Home. The nonprofit group, which is headquartered in Oakland, builds and donates tiny homes to people in need across the nation, including many veterans, like Washington.
The gifting of the tiny home to Washington occurred Thursday at a ceremony held In the parking lot of Seven Feathers Casino Resort. About 50 people attended, including members of the Veterans Administration National Tribal Advisory Committee a national organization that advocates for Native American veterans on various issues, including health and housing.
The Tribal Advisory Committee members, who were attending a conference at Seven Feathers Casino Resort, came from as far away as Alaska, New Mexico and Hawaii.
Nick Lewis, who is a U.S. Navy veteran, tribal leader of the Lummi Nation and member of several advisory boards, including Tribal Advisory Committee, said safe and secure housing is paramount in helping people live a healthy life.
“In order to care for someone’s health, I need to know how they live,” Lewis said. “Housing is one of the biggest things we need to advocate for. Without housing, we can’t do anything.”
Lewis is also on the board of the North Sound Accountable Community of Health, which provides services to eight tribes in Washington. That group, through an associated foundation, partnered with Operation Tiny Homes to provide Washington with her new home.
Operation Tiny Homes was founded in 2014 in Grass Valley, California. The organization moved its headquarters to Canby three years later and then moved to Oakland in 2020. Since its inception the group has provided about two dozen tiny homes across the nation, including to fire victims in Oregon and California and hurricane victims in Florida and Texas.
In 2019, the group helped provide two female veterans with tiny homes in Roseburg.
Gabrielle Rapport, founder and executive director of Operation Tiny Homes, said through donations and volunteers, the group is able to provide these homes at deeply discounted rates. Washington's new home, which spans about 320 square feet and features two lofts, has a base price of about $67,000, she said.
The homes are typically provided to local nonprofit organizations, which can offer a network of services for the new occupants.
“We are able to offer them affordable housing,” Rapport said. “There’s a lot of flexibility and opportunity in tiny homes. It’s something we’re passionate about.”
One person sold on the tiny home concept is Zach Giffin, co-host of the reality TV show Tiny House Nation. Giffin, who works with and helps promote Operation Tiny Home, said he built his first such home in 2011.
Giffin said the home allows him to move if necessary and helped him avoid the heavy debt normally associated with buying a home.
“It was a safety net that I had never had before,” he said. “I know what it did to my life.”
At Thursday’s event, steps were taken to make Washington feel immediately at home. She was given a basket of housewarming gifts and a handmade blanket. Sage was burned and fanned around the house with an eagle feather, which was then given to Washington.
Inside the home, people wrote messages on the unfinished walls:
“Please know how loved you are and this house is built with love,” one wrote.
“Here’s to a brand new start in life. Blessings to you and your family,” wrote another.
Lewis said he was moved by the outpouring of support.
“This is a very heartwarming event for all of us,” he said. “We’re going to infuse this home with community love.”
Washington, in a quiet voice made shaky by emotion, shared her life story.
She served in the U.S. Army from 1978-1984, driving trucks. It was then that she became addicted to drugs, something she struggled with for decades, she said. She has also battled various health issues.
Washington has three children and five grandchildren, and wants to do right by them, she said, adding that the new house will go a long ways toward accomplishing that goal.
“Thank you. You’re all so beautiful, and thank you for reminding me that I am too,” Washington said. “I’m so blessed.”
She was handed the keys, and as she opened the door and stepped inside, someone yelled “Welcome home!”
