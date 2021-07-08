Court documents reveal a tip from police in California led to a multi-agency manhunt in southeast Roseburg and the arrest of two armed robbery suspects on Wednesday morning.
Roseburg police officer Austin Potter received information from law enforcement in Bakersfield, California, that the phone of Joseph Daniel Lout, 43, had been pinged near the Banner Bank branch on Southeast Kane Street. He was said to be with Amanda Cecilia Wydur, 29, the other suspect in the California robbery case. Both were believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Impala with black rims and a California license plate.
Potter spotted the black Impala near the intersection of Southeast Kane Street and Southeast Cass Avenue. After briefly losing the vehicle, Potter caught up with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Southeast Chadwick Street and Southeast Lane Avenue.
While Potter waited five to 10 seconds for another police officer to walk up to his vehicle, the car accelerated at a high rate of speed south on Chadwick, according to court documents. Potter said the vehicle made it half of a block before reaching a dead end. Both occupants immediately jumped out and fled the vehicle.
Multiple law enforcement agencies continued to search until the pair was located below a home in the 1300 block of Southeast Sanford Avenue.
Sandra Jepsen and her boyfriend, Aaron Mann, alerted nearby police that somebody was hiding in a room in the back of their home. Lout and Wydur were ordered out at gunpoint and taken into custody.
"I'm so glad I didn't go out there," Jepsen said Wednesday.
During the manhunt, residents in the area received a reverse 911 call from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warning residents in the area to lock their doors and windows and report anything suspicious to 911.
Lout was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on two counts of eluding a police officer and one count of interfering with a police officer. Wydur was booked with interfering with a police officer, attempting to elude by foot and for being a fugitive from another state.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Winston Police Department and Oregon State Police assisted in the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.