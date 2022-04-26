TOKETEE — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Police troopers captured a man suspected of stealing gas after a nearly two-hour-long manhunt near the headquarters of the Diamond Lake Ranger District.
Monday at approximately 10 a.m., Douglas County Emergency Communications received a call from a man reporting someone looking “suspicious” at the trailhead to Toketee Falls, carrying a jug filled with a yellow liquid. The caller would later report that the fuel lines to their vehicle had been cut, and that the suspicious person had left the trailhead driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup.
United States Forest Service law enforcement located the suspect vehicle a short distance away, and learned it had been reported stolen out of Beaverton. A pursuit ensued, with the driver — Aubra Carl Rasmussen, 29, of Beaverton — coming to a stop in the westbound lane of Highway 138 East, running down the embankment and swimming across the North Umpqua River toward the Clearwater Trail.
Once law enforcement set up a perimeter around a two-mile stretch of both Highway 138 East and Toketee-Rigdon Road, Sheriff’s Office K-9 Eros was dispatched, and was ultimately successful in locating several articles of clothing allegedly belonging to the suspect.
The suspect, who according to 911 communications was indicating signs of hypothermia, walked to a waiting deputy and was taken into custody without further incident.
Rasmussen initially refused to identify himself to arresting officers before his identity was confirmed at the Douglas County Jail. Rasmussen was lodged on charges of attempting to elude (by vehicle and on foot), possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
