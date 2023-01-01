230101-nrr-YE-dallas

State Rep. Dallas Heard speaks to a group of about 90 people during a rally in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg, on Aug. 25, 2020. Heard, a Republican state senator in Oregon who once led the state GOP party resigned in December of 2022.

 Michael Sullivan/The News-Review

After Oregon State Senator Dallas Heard announced his resignation in early December, the Republican community in Douglas County took a moment to pause and reflect on a life dedicated to service.

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.