State Rep. Dallas Heard speaks to a group of about 90 people during a rally in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg, on Aug. 25, 2020. Heard, a Republican state senator in Oregon who once led the state GOP party resigned in December of 2022.
After Oregon State Senator Dallas Heard announced his resignation in early December, the Republican community in Douglas County took a moment to pause and reflect on a life dedicated to service.
“I support his decision and wish him well in the future,” said Virgle Osborne, Oregon’s House District 2 representative. “I am thankful for the years of service to our community he has accomplished already and I’m sure we will see him in public service in the future.”
Effective Jan. 1, Heard left the Oregon State Senate to focus on his family.
“It has been a privilege and honor to serve the people of House District 1 in the Oregon Legislature with Senator Heard,” said Representative Brock Smith. “Our collaboration has stopped and/or modified bills that would have negatively impacted our district and has moved others forward that benefit the people of District 1 and Oregon as a whole.”
Oregon Secretary of the State and the Republican party precinct committee chairs from Senate District 1 will be conducting a meeting and nominating a slate of three to five Republican candidates willing to take the job.
Douglas County Commissioner and a member of the team that will be appointing Heard’s replacement, Tim Freeman stated, “Very few people know the difficulty sacrifice, responsibility and honor of being a state legislator. It is difficult work and I thank and applaud those willing to do that work. I wish Senator Heard well in his future endeavors.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.