Carol Leif, wife of Gary Leif, for whom the new navigation center is named after, accepts a plaque from Roseburg mayor Larry Rich to celebrate the June opening of the new navigation center in Roseburg.
The Gary Leif Navigation Center is located on Southeast Mill Street in Roseburg.
The Gary Leif Navigation Center opened in June and instantly became a hub for outreach and wraparound services for the homeless community in Roseburg. With a service desk up front and 10 modular pallet pods in the back, the Navigation Center was ready to serve from day one.
As of December, construction was in process for 30 beds inside the facility located on Southeast Mill Street along with a redesigned building front and even more available services.
“The front of the building is going to be gutted and rebuilt with a new entryway,” said Rick Sapp, shelter supervisor. “We will also have a new space for the guest host and staff, plus extra bunkbeds available for any families that might come through.”
Erica Kimrey, program director for the Navigation Center, said nine individuals have transitioned out of the Navigation center since opening in June.
“We have had five individuals transition into permanent housing, three have self-exited, and one individual had to be removed for behavior,” said Kimrey on Nov. 30.
At the end of December, 15 individuals were residing at the Gary Leif Navigation Center, “and new construction is coming along nicely,” Sapp said.
