Between 500 and 600 people traveled to downtown Roseburg to participate and celebrate their collective individuality and march as one in the annual Pride Parade in June.
Members and supporters of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, and + (community of people who feel they are outside these groups), or LBGTQIA+ community, had an opportunity to express themselves.
“I could not be happier, it was really a great event,” said Mark Lenihan, president at the time of the PFLAG organization in Roseburg. “With about 75% of the participants being younger people that may have never had a chance to express themselves as who they really are, it was really fun and good for the community”
Other community members were not as excited to have this celebration come to Roseburg.
“I showed up to set up and they (Wellspring Bible Fellowship) were already there,” Lenihan, said. “I went over to speak with them and they were aggressive telling me they had the right to be there.”
Members of Wellspring Bible Fellowship, along with supporters from out of town, came to protest the annual Pride parade with megaphones and literature, flyers and pictures they attempted to pass out to parade attendees.
The Roseburg Police Department did issue two citations at the event: one for a large flatbed trailer that was blocking six parking spaces at the courthouse and one for violating a noise ordinance for use of a loudspeaker without a permit. Both citations were issued to members of the protester group.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
