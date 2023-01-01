Lucas Saylor, left, and Ryland O’Toole are in their second summer of operating a custom hay business in Central Douglas County. They mow, rake, bale and haul grass hay, selling their share of the bales to pay their expenses and earn a profit.
Craig Reed/For The News-Review
Isaiah Barnett wears a T-shirt decorated with a custom logo designed for his company, Best Lemonade in Town, based in Roseburg. At 7, he is possibly the youngest registered business owner in Roseburg.
Throughout 2022, young entrepreneurs made their mark in Douglas County by showing grit and determination earlier than most.
Lucas Saylor and Ryland O’Toole, two 16-year-olds from central Douglas County, started a custom hay business mowing, raking, baling and hauling grass hay, selling a portion of their bales to make a profit.
The two earned permits for tractor driving from Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, and during the summer of 2022, the two had more business they could handle.
Isaiah Barnett, a 7-year-old from Roseburg, took the title of the youngest registered business owner in the city, after filing for a business license with the state for his lemonade stand, Best Lemonade in Town.
Traveling to events across the county, Barnett, along with his parents, sold flavored lemonade to customers at fairs and farmers markets. He said that during the winter, it was too cold to sell any lemonade — but maybe next year, he’ll start selling hot chocolate too.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review.
