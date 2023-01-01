Due to May’s primary election returns, the Greater Idaho Movement announced it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as phase 1 of the project. The revised map does not include Douglas County.
As of the May primary election, the Greater Idaho Movement map no longer included Douglas County.
Klamath County became the ninth eastern Oregon county to vote in favor of a Greater Idaho ballot measure, but voters in Douglas and Josephine counties effectively removed southwestern Oregon from future discussions that would possibly redraw the border between Oregon and Idaho.
Douglas County voted 47% in favor and 49% were in favor in Josephine County. Klamath County voters expressed that 57% were in favor of the proposal to begin discussions.
“If southern Oregon changes its mind, it’s welcome to join phase 1 or phase 2 of our proposal, but we want to make progress now in state legislatures with eastern Oregon,” Mike McCarter, who is still leading the effort, said in May.
At the time of the primary election, the proposal would have placed 14 eastern Oregon counties and three partial eastern Oregon counties under Idaho’s governance.
McCarter’s effort continues.
In a news release sent Thursday, it stated that “So far, 11 eastern Oregon counties have voted for the movement’s ballot measures. The movement proposes to add 15 conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho to move the border.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.