Tory Dean Jones, 44, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Jones posted video content online that showed sexually explicit conduct with a children.
In the probable cause affidavit, a detective said the video contained graphic content of young girls, roughly aged 11-13, engaging in sexual activities with an adult male. The video was uncovered because of a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was forwarded to the Oregon Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce on May 25, 2021.
On July 20, 2021, a search warrant was granted for Jones' home and electronic devices.
"Jones said he knows it's illegal to have and distribute child pornography, but he didn't know why he did it," the detective said in the affidavit. Two cellphones were confiscated at the scene, Jones identified one as the device he stored his pornography on — the video in question still remained on the device.
In court, Douglas County Senior Deputy Attorney Allison Eichmann said Jones, "didn't know and thinks he was ask for (the video) and that he got it from a different Facebook group."
Three counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse were dismissed Tuesday.
During this time, Jones was on an 18 month probation from prior charges stemming for 2020 for fifth-degree assault, strangulation and menacing, in connection to a domestic violence dispute — receiving new charges violated the conditions of his probation.
On Tuesday, Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Robert Johnson revoked his probation for 14 months concurrent with 24 months of post-prison supervision.
Jones' family sat in on the session. Attorney Eugene Thompson, in agreement with the family, suggested that due to Jones' cognitive impairment he is better suited in a group home.
Thompson said Jones had spent over 23 months in jail, and on nearly 10 different occasions, fell into bad groups and did not do well on his own.
"He's his own worst enemy," Thompson said. "He does better if someone can guide him."
Jones must now register as a sex offender.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
