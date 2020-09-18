IDLEYLD PARK — For decades, the North Umpqua River corridor along Highway 138 East has served as its own tourist destination.
It’s popular fishing holes, spacious campgrounds and beautiful waterfalls have drawn visitors from all across the country. Frankly, all over the world.
For many local residents, it’s Bureau of Land Management and Umpqua National Forest lands have served as a sort of playground for generations.
On Saturday, Sept. 5, families were roasting hot dogs and marshmallows at places like Susan Creek and Bogus Creek campgrounds. Fishermen had staked out their spots along “The Narrows” chasing summer steelhead or early-run fall chinook salmon.
Two weeks later, those campfires contain very little joy, and the only lines in the water once were perched on power poles.
Friday, fire officials led a guided media tour of two particularly hard-hit zones of the Archie Creek Fire. The group departed from the Idleyld Trading post in a 10-vehicle caravan, seeing firsthand the scope of the damage done by Archie along the North Umpqua corridor.
One of the first notable landmarks was near the footprint of the 2015 Cable Crossing Fire. An area which was just beginning to recover, the hillside across the river was a barren landscape, dotted sparsely with previously burned trees that now resembled scorched matchsticks.
A little further up the highway was a brief delay while timber crews worked to remove potentially dangerous trees from slopes above the road.
Several small smoldering fires littered the Baker Wayside, but it wasn’t until the group rounded the corner near the Dogwood Motel that the severity of the damage literally hit home. While several of Dogwood’s cabins appeared to have survived, it’s neighbor — the former Frontier Store — was in ruins. The heat of the blaze was so intense it had buckled a metal garage next to the store.
Across the street, three homes were decimated to brick chimney stacks and a pair of burned-out vehicles.
The western side of the Susan Creek Mobile Home Park had been destroyed, while several homes mere yards away were still standing.
Such was the sight coming back down the river, as two homes along the highway near Honey Creek appeared unharmed. The ride up Rock Creek Road shared a similar story.
In all, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 109 residences lost to the blaze. However, despite Archie’s unprecedented eruption — it had reached nearly 100,000 acres in less than 24 hours — there still has not been one report of a missing person or a fatality as a direct result of the inferno.
“That’s the most amazing thing about this entire incident,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brad O’Dell said during a stop along the tour. “The incredible thing about this entire incident is that the system worked the way the system is supposed to work.”
With the help of the county’s Emergency Alert System, also known as “Reverse 911”, officials were able to notify almost every resident in the Rock Creek and North Umpqua River areas within minutes through either home phone landlines or “voice over internet protocol” (VOIP) lines to inform residents of the pending danger.
In addition, volunteer Douglas County Search & Rescue and Oregon State Police personnel were going practically door-to-door warning residents to leave immediately.
“It allowed us to notify everyone so quickly,” O’Dell said. “Being able to reach that mass number of folks is a live-saving tool.
“We’ve had to do this before, but never to this scale, and never that fast.”
Including the communities of Idleyld Park and Glide, O’Dell estimated the number of people reached and safely evacuated was “in the thousands.”
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the immediate impact of Archie is already evident.
Kyle Reed of the Douglas Forest Protective Association expects the effects to last decades.
Reed, 34, has been with the DFPA since he was a 16-year-old junior crew member.
“We could very well be dealing with the impacts of this fire until I retire,” Reed said.
