A Roseburg tow truck driver was killed Thursday night while working on Interstate 5, according to state police.
Just before 11 p.m. Henry Alan Lichtwald, 63, of Roseburg, an employee of Walt’s Tow Company, was responding to a crash on the highway. While attempting to clear an earlier crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway near milepost 126, a commercial motor vehicle collided with Lichtwald and his tow truck. Lichtwald died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Jagraj Singh Sidhu, 54, of Abbotsford, British Columbia, immediately pulled over and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.
The freeway was closed for a little more than an hour and later was restricted to one lane for another three to four hours to clear the scene and investigate the crash.
The Oregon State Police was assisted by Bill’s Towing, A&S Towing, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
