GLENDALE — Traffic is beginning to move again on Interstate 5 near milepost 80 after a tractor-trailer crashed and flipped on its side Friday around 10:30 a.m.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the northbound commercial truck crashed while coming down the Stage Pass Summit — blocking all northbound lanes.

By 11:40 a.m., crews had pulled the trailer over to the slow lane so traffic could begin to move around the crash site.

As of 2:15 p.m., ODOT said tow and salvage crews were on the scene removing the truck's cargo and preparing to tow the tractor and trailer.

ODOT crews from Grants Pass and Roseburg assisted, along with Oregon State Police and Glendale Fire. So far, there is no word on any injuries.

ODOT recommends checking TripCheck.com or calling 511 for the latest travel information.

