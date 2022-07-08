alert Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-5 near Stage Pass Summit The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Jul 8, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 A northbound commercial truck crashed Friday morning while coming down the Stage Pass Summit — blocking all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near milepost 80. Photo courtesy/ODOT A northbound commercial truck crashed Friday morning while coming down the Stage Pass Summit — blocking all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near milepost 80. Photo courtesy/ODOT A northbound commercial truck crashed Friday morning while coming down the Stage Pass Summit and flipped on its side — blocking all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near milepost 80. Photo courtesy/ODOT A northbound commercial truck crashed Friday morning while coming down the Stage Pass Summit and flipped on its side — blocking all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near milepost 80. Photo courtesy/ODOT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLENDALE — Traffic is beginning to move again on Interstate 5 near milepost 80 after a tractor-trailer crashed and flipped on its side Friday around 10:30 a.m.According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the northbound commercial truck crashed while coming down the Stage Pass Summit — blocking all northbound lanes.By 11:40 a.m., crews had pulled the trailer over to the slow lane so traffic could begin to move around the crash site.As of 2:15 p.m., ODOT said tow and salvage crews were on the scene removing the truck's cargo and preparing to tow the tractor and trailer.ODOT crews from Grants Pass and Roseburg assisted, along with Oregon State Police and Glendale Fire. So far, there is no word on any injuries.ODOT recommends checking TripCheck.com or calling 511 for the latest travel information. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Early morning blaze guts Del Taco restaurant in Roseburg Plans for Thundering Water gaining momentum Nostalgia for sale in Downtown Roseburg 3 Reasons To Avoid RV Parks (And Where To Camp Instead!) Couple escapes early Monday morning Roseburg fire TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FULL TIME POSITION Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Chico Suns Blue whip Pepsi, 15-2 Public Meetings Backers of Oregon gun-safety measure hope for fall ballot Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-5 near Stage Pass Summit Ask a Master Gardener: Pansies
