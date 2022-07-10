Shaun Walter and Jazmine Dake sit in the parking lot of Johnny’s Drive-In & Diner on Saturday during the Winston Summer Night Cruise. ‘It’s something where people young and old can bond over,’ Dake said. ‘Everyone shares a common passion,’ Walter said.
James Hill, Santy Wright, Paige Miller, Karen Ramirez and Juan Diaz pose for a photo Saturday while watching the Winston Summer Night Cruise. Hill, Wright and Miller are from Arizona, and met Diaz and Ramirez only days before while visiting the Oregon sand dunes.
A line of cars stretches down the length of Douglas Boulevard in Winston Saturday during the Winston Summer Night Cruise.
Will Geschke/News-Review photos
Shaun Walter and Jazmine Dake sit in the parking lot of Johnny’s Drive-In & Diner on Saturday during the Winston Summer Night Cruise. ‘It’s something where people young and old can bond over,’ Dake said. ‘Everyone shares a common passion,’ Walter said.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Kingston Parsons sips on a Slurpee while resting on his father, James’ shoulders. ‘Living the dream,’ James Parson said.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Arabella Merica snacks on a cupcake Saturday while watching the Winston Summer Night Cruise.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Spectators gather Saturday during the Winston Summer Night Cruise as a group of Dodge Challengers pass on Douglas Boulevard.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Children look out of the back of a Jeep on Saturday as they participate in the Winston Summer Night Cruise.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Spectators gather Saturday during the Winston Summer Night Cruise as a medley of classic and contemporary cars pass on Douglas Boulevard.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Ulysses Bauer, center, looks toward a car passing by on Saturday during the Winston Summer Night Cruise while Kiara Bauer, left, Wyatt Bauer, front left, and Sarah Weekly, right, pose for a photo.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
A group of people pack into the back of a pickup truck on a warm Saturday night during the Winston Summer Night Cruise. Anything that was street legal was welcome at the event.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
James Hill, Santy Wright, Paige Miller, Karen Ramirez and Juan Diaz pose for a photo Saturday while watching the Winston Summer Night Cruise. Hill, Wright and Miller are from Arizona, and met Diaz and Ramirez only days before while visiting the Oregon sand dunes.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Raymond Rothrock poses with his family Saturday at the Winston Summer Night Cruise. ‘It brings everybody together,’ Rothrock said. ‘It’s the biggest thing this town has to offer.’
WINSTON — On a warm summer night in Winston automobile enthusiasts from all walks of life came together in celebration of cars and cruising for one glorious evening of fun and togetherness.
“We are open to anything that is street legal,” Winston Summer Night Cruise organizer Clay Caldwell said. “If you have $5 you can come here and cruise for the night.”
Giant tractors sat next to classic roadsters, rat rods rumbled and motorcycles roared as young and old filled the sidewalks and parking lots Saturday in lawn chairs and on blankets to watch each participant thunder by.
Richard Long, 75, and his son Tim, 45, sat in Richard’s ’34 Chevy pickup checking out the eclectic collection of cars and trucks.
Richard said he pulled the truck from the blackberry brushes, adding “My wife couldn’t understand why I was spending money on this with five kids.”
Tim chuckled at the memory, “It took an act of congress to get me in the passenger seat today, this is mom’s spot.”
With a course plotted and the registrations completed, cruisers took the road and began the loop.
The cruise went from Riverbend Park to Abraham Avenue and Lookingglass Road before turning back toward downtown Winston and up Highway 42.
With a $5 entry fee that has been stable since its inception in 1984, even the high gas prices were not enough to dissuade the enthusiastic cruisers.
“I came to cruise with a couple of my Mustang buddies,” said Aleric Knote, a Californian driving a 2011 Mustang GT. “This is my first cruise in Winston.”
As Strange Birds, a local Roseburg band began to play, friends and families played together in the grass.
“We got vendors, food, live music, we got everything we need,” said Caldwell. “Some people ask why we don’t change the date, but we keep it so that everyone can cruise this weekend. I have lived in Dillard most of my life and the community loves this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.