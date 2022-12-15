AAA expects 2022 to he busy for holiday travel The News-Review Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AAA projects that 112.7 million American, more than a third of the population, will travel for Christmas and New Years holidays.This includes an estimated 1.6 million Oregonians who will be hitting the road, and sky, to travel. About 90% of travelers drive to holiday destinations, but air travel is seeing a jump this year of about 14%.Air fares and hotel costs have gone up, while rental cars are a little cheaper than they were last year and gas prices have stayed fairly similar. The top holiday destinations are theme parks and warm weather destination. In Oregon, the coast and central Oregon are the top choices for travelers.AAA expects to respond to 900,000 calls over the holidays, including 14,000 from Oregonians who may have dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aaa Holiday Transports Tourism Motor Vehicle Economics Destination Cost Air Fare Travel Hotel Price Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Local soccer coach works to grow the sport in Douglas County Death Notices for December 9, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban Scottish Results Scottish Standings State judge in Oregon places hold on new, voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban Oregon city drops fight to keep Google water use private
