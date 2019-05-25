Construction to improve traffic at the interchange on West Harvard Avenue and Interstate 5 will begin on Tuesday.
The interchange was built in the 1950s and remodeled in the mid-1970s. Traffic signals in the area are some of the oldest in the state, according to Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Dan Latham.
The project, which has been planned over the course of the past year, will bring the interchange up to 2019 standards, replacing the traffic signals on both sides of the freeway, realigning West Bellows Street and the southbound ramps, adding turn lanes, constructing new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and making other improvements, according to ODOT.
“Some sidewalks will be closed during construction,” read an ODOT press release. “Pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be provided routes through or around the work zone.”
Motorists can expect nighttime lane closures on Harvard and Bellows through the end of summer. Nearby residents should expect nighttime noise consistent with road construction. The construction by Knife River Materials is expected to conclude in October at a cost of $1.9 million.
The project will require a two-week closure of Bellows and both southbound ramps this summer — probably in July — according to ODOT. The ramps and Bellows will remain open during Graffiti Weekend between July 10 and 14, and the Douglas County Fair between August 4 and 10.
ODOT will notify the community of the exact closure dates when they are known.
Contact Latham at 541-957-3601 for additional information.
