Drivers preparing to hit the road this holiday season can expect busier than normal travel conditions as levels are projected to return to pre-pandemic levels.
An estimated 650,000 Oregonians are expected to travel this weekend, according to AAA Oregon/Idaho. This rise from 2020 will look more reminiscent to 2019 road conditions, which mixed with wet weather and the potential for snow at higher elevations, has the Oregon Department of Transportation advising drivers to practice additional caution this holiday.
“We always need to be especially alert when traveling over the four-day Thanksgiving weekend, one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. But wet weather and the potential for snow at higher elevations this year could spell problems,” the department said in a press release.
The department advises drivers to consider the following tips this holiday season:
Always check road conditions before leaving your home. Figure out how conditions look on your route from start to finish.
Try utilizing Trip Check cameras provided through the department that include details about temperature and elevation.
Remember to adjust driving based on weather and traffic — remember to go slow and to leave enough space for stopping time.
Make sure your brakes, lights and windshield wipers are in good shape before driving.
Remember to share the road and to keep an eye out for pedestrians or bicyclists who may become less visible in wintry weather.
Always pay attention to roadside message signs that contain critical information.
Practice other driving safety protocols to ensure a safe arrival this holiday season — wear seatbelts, be attentive and drive sober.
Due to an upcoming football game between Oregon State University and the University of Oregon in Eugene this Saturday, drivers traveling along Interstate 5 should also expect slower than normal traffic conditions after the 12:30 p.m. game.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
