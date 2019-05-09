A head-on collision on Highway 138E sent both drivers to CHI Mercy Medical Center in ambulances and left two mangled vehicles that slowed traffic on Thursday afternoon.
Roseburg Police and Fire Departments, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation personnel responded to the scene of the accident in front of Les Schwab Tire shop around 3 p.m.
Roseburg Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch said both were alive when they were transported.
"It's a highway, it's straight and level and a lot of people are going faster than they should," Eichenbusch said. "There doesn't appear to be any impairment involved."
Roseburg Police are investigating the accident.
The female driver of a red Mazda CX 5 SUV sustained significant injuries and was taken immediately to the hospital for treatment, Eichenbusch said.
The driver of the blue Chevy 2500 pickup truck, an adult male, was speaking and appeared to be okay before he was transported, Eichenbusch said.
ODOT kept a single lane open going each direction while both drivers were transported and Eichenbusch said the highway would remain open with one lane each direction during the investigation and reconstruction.
Oregon State Police was doing a reconstruction of the scene Thursday afternoon, something RPD requests be done whenever there is a potential for a fatality.
This story will be updated as more details are available.
