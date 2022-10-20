BROWNSVILLE — A chain-reaction crash in Interstate 5 caused the freeway to be closed for several hours Wednesday.
One person was confirmed dead in the initial crash, which occurred around 8 a.m. in heavy fog on the southbound stretch of freeway between the Brownsville/Halsey and Harrisburg/Junction City exits.
Due to the initial crash, multiple other accidents occurred in the southbound lanes and began happening in the northbound lanes as well.
The Oregon State Police estimated that between 60-65 vehicles were involved in various crashes, including 15-20 commercial tractor-trailer vehicles.
A cable barrier on the freeway's median was dropped to allow some vehicles to access a detour which had been established on Highway 99 East, directing traffic south to Eugene's Beltline Highway or north through Philomath and Corvallis before getting back to the freeway, which was closed between mileposts 228 and 211.
Eugene Public Schools District 4J dispatched buses to help transport stranded motorists to the nearby Pioneer Villa truck stop at Halsey, exit 216.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and a hazardous materials team responded to tend to a handful of tractor-trailers which were leaking fluids onto the freeway.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the Oregon State Police have not released the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.