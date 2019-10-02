The Interstate 5 northbound off-ramp at exit 103 in Tri City/Riddle is closed Wednesday while crews remove spilled logs after a rollover.
Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the ramp will be closed until 11 a.m. Wednesday, to allow workers to remove the logs and the overturned truck.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and to watch for roadside message boards.
